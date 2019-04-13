Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Big start to postseason continues

Eberle scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

That's now four points (two goals, two helpers) in two games for Eberle, whose tally midway through the third period Friday proved to be the game-winner. After producing a career-low 0.47 points per game in the regular season, the 28-year-old is showing early signs of being one of the surprise stars of the postseason, leading the Isles to a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Pittsburgh on Sunday.