Eberle scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Eberle got the Islanders on the board 7:31 into the second period when he one-timed a centering pass from Brock Nelson. It was the third goal of the season for Eberle, who has hit the scoresheet in two of his last three games. The sample size is only eight games, but Eberle is enjoying his best shooting percentage (14.3) since 2015-16 with Edmonton. If he can maintain that rate of production, Eberle has a chance to push for his seventh 20-goal season.