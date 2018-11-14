Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Breaks pointless streak
Eberle tallied a goal and an assist on two shots in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Tuesday.
It's been a super slow start for Eberle this season, and in the last five games coming into Tuesday, he only had one goal. He scored two goals against the Penguins two weeks ago, and that didn't snap him out of this slump, but maybe this two-point performance will finally get him going. Eberle has five goals and nine points with a minus-6 rating in 17 games this season.
