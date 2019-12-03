Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Buries first pair of goals
Eberle scored twice, with one coming on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
It took a couple of months, but Eberle finally cracked the goose egg in the goal column with a power-play tally in the second period. He doubled down by adding an insurance marker in the third. The 29-year-old still has just seven points in 15 appearances this season. A five-time 50-point earner, Eberle is due for some positive regression after a rough start to 2019-20.
