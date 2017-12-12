Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Chips in helper in win

Eberle recorded an assist and two shots through 12:56 of ice time (2:02 on the power play) during Monday's 3-1 win over Washington.

Eberle has quietly collected five goals and three assists through his past nine games and is up to 22 points through 30 contests for the campaign. There aren't many settings where those offensive numbers don't move the needle, and fantasy owners should continue to lean on Eberle confidently. While it's worth noting that his 17.9 shooting percentage is likely unsustainable, any decline in goals from the talented playmaker will potentially be mitigated by an uptick in assists.