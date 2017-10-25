Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Chips in two helpers in win
Eberle recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Arizona
The first-year Isle is off to a respectable start with six assists through nine games. Fantasy owners would certainly like to see Eberle find the back of the net sooner than later, though. With a fresh start in Brooklyn, and an assignment flanking John Tavares in all situations, Eberle is poised for a bounce-back campaign.
