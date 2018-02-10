Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Chips in two points in win

Eberle scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.

This was Eberle's first multi-point showing in 10 contests dating back to Jan. 15. While he's definitely cooled off with just four goals during the skid, he's still collected an impressive 19 tallies, 23 helpers and 2.82 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. He projects to remain a solid asset in the majority of settings.