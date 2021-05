Eberle scored a power-play goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits in a 4-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 4 on Saturday.

Eberle found himself all alone in the slot and picked the top corner with a glove-side wrister, making it a 4-0 game 6:28 into the third period. The 31-year-old Eberle was held off the scoresheet in Games 1 and 2 but has rebounded with a goal and an assist, along with five shots, over the past two contests.