Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Closer to a return
Eberle (lower body) is getting closer to a return to the lineup, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz stated Monday that Eberle is considered to be day to day. Trotz was also playing it coy when he said he's just not sure which day he will return. Eberle is skating with the team. The Islanders don't play again until Friday and Saturday. Trotz may decide to play it safe with Eberle and only activate him for the second of those back to back games in Buffalo on Saturday.
