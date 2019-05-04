Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Closes with three-game point streak
Eberle managed a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.
Eberle had three power-play helpers in four games against the Hurricanes, and was only held off the scoresheet when the Islanders were shut out in Game 1. Eberle concluded the postseason with four goals and five helpers over eight contests.
