Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Could play Saturday

Eberle (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle's status against the Panthers is still up in the air at this point, but he may join his teammates for pregame warmups, at which point a final decision on his availability will be made. If he's given the green light, the veteran forward will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the Islanders' man-advantage units.