Eberle could be fighting for his spot on the team this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders are currently in a salary-cap crunch, which led to the Devon Toews' trade during the offseason. That situation is not going to change this summer. Eberle has four years left on a contract that pays him $5.5 million per season. That's quite a bit of money to be paid to a player who may not have hit the 20-goal mark last season even if he played 82 games. The Islanders may see if the Kraken will take him in the expansion draft should Eberle disappoint this season again.

