Play

Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Day-to-day after taking hit in practice

Eberle's status is uncertain for Saturday night's contest after taking a hard hit in Thursday's practice.

According to head coach Doug Weight, Eberle will be evaluated after Friday's practice before the team decides if he'll suit up on Saturday. The 27-year-old has recorded two assists in his first four games as an Islander, and is second among forwards on the team with 17:22 average ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories