Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Day-to-day after taking hit in practice
Eberle's status is uncertain for Saturday night's contest after taking a hard hit in Thursday's practice.
According to head coach Doug Weight, Eberle will be evaluated after Friday's practice before the team decides if he'll suit up on Saturday. The 27-year-old has recorded two assists in his first four games as an Islander, and is second among forwards on the team with 17:22 average ice time.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Set for top-line duty•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Swapped one for one•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Continues to struggle in postseason•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Slow start to playoffs•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Two third-period goals Thursday•
-
Oilers' Jordan Eberle: Ends 20-game power-play drought with two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...