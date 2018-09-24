Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Demoted to second-line
Eberle has been moved to the second-line, Newsday reports.
This move comes as a bit of a surprise as the Islanders are expected to struggle on offense this season, so why mess with the one line that worked last year. Eberle is also entering the final year of his contract and will be looking to cash in big once again after a successful season. Since most believe the Islanders won't be a playoff team this season and have not engaged Eberle in contract negotiations, it would seem to in the best interest of the team and player that Eberle have a big season so that his trade value would be maximized if and when that time comes.
