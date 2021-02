Eberle scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Eberle got the Islanders on the board late in the second period, walking in untouched on Tristan Jarry and beating him to the backhand to tie the game 1-1. The goal snapped a season-long three-game point drought for the 30-year-old, who has seven goals and three assists in 17 games on the year.