Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Deposits ninth goal of season
Eberle scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Eberle converted an Anders Lee feed on a 2-on-1 rush to put the Islanders on top 5-1. It was just the ninth goal in 44 games for Eberle, but he does have five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six outings. The 20-goal plateau used to be regular territory for the 29-year-old, but it appears he'll fall short of that mark for the second straight season.
