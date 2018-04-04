Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Dishes two helpers against Flyers

Eberle recorded two assists during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

With 25 goals and 34 assists for the campaign, Eberle needs to mark the scoresheet once through the Islanders final two games to return to the 60-point plateau for the first time since the 2014-15 season. He's fit in nicely with rookie Mathew Barzal, as the duo has clicked for a respectable 3.79 goals per 60 minutes. However, his slight uptick in production this season can largely be attributed to his rebound in shooting percentage (13.9) after posting a career-low 9.6 mark last year.