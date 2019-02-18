Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Doesn't expect to be traded

Eberle doesn't believe he will be moved by the trade deadline on Feb. 25, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle believes because the Islanders are in first place in the Metropolitan Division, that the team is unlikely to trade him or his linemates (Anders Lee and Brock Nelson) despite the fact they will be unrestricted free agents after the season. Eberle probably has a point, but if not for the team being in contention, Eberle may almost certainly be on the move as he has had a disappointing season with only 13 goals and 26 points in 54 games. One thing to keep in mind is that the Islanders are looking for an upgrade on offense, and if they were to acquire one, Eberle or Nelson could be demoted to the third-line or even be a healthy scratch on occasion.