Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Doesn't practice
Eberle didn't practice Wednesday for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz has stated that it's just a maintenance day for Eberle and that he does expect him to play Thursday versus the Panthers. Assuming Trotz is telling the truth, a big assumption in today's NHL, Eberle should line up with his usual mates, Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier for the game in Florida,
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets two goals•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back on top line•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Second-line role hurting more than helping?•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Demoted to second line•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: One assist in preseason win•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: No contract negotiations•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...