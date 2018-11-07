Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Doesn't practice

Eberle didn't practice Wednesday for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz has stated that it's just a maintenance day for Eberle and that he does expect him to play Thursday versus the Panthers. Assuming Trotz is telling the truth, a big assumption in today's NHL, Eberle should line up with his usual mates, Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier for the game in Florida,