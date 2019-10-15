Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Doubtful against Winnipeg

Eberle (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle is still technically considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, but it sounds like he'll almost certainly miss at least one more contest. If that ends up being the case, the 29-year-old will set his sights on recovering in time for Saturday's matchup with Columbus. Either way, confirmation on Eberle's status against Winnipeg should surface prior to puck drop on Thursday night.