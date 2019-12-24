Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Draws assists in home loss

Eberle collected two assists in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Monday.

Eberle played a role in both his team's goals, drawing secondary assists in both cases. It's been a frustrating season for the 29-year-old, points-wise, but Eberle has authored back-to-back multi-point games, picking up five assists over his last three games. For the season, he's scored three goals and tallied a total of 17 points in 25 games.