Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Draws assists in home loss
Eberle collected two assists in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Monday.
Eberle played a role in both his team's goals, drawing secondary assists in both cases. It's been a frustrating season for the 29-year-old, points-wise, but Eberle has authored back-to-back multi-point games, picking up five assists over his last three games. For the season, he's scored three goals and tallied a total of 17 points in 25 games.
