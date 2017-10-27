Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Dropped from top line

Eberle was practicing on the second line with Brock Nelson and Matthew Barzal on Friday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This has sort of become a running joke with the Islanders, trying to find a right wing that can play with John Tavares. The Isles traded for Eberle with the idea that he would solve that problem but with zero goals and six assists in 10 games he doesn't seem to be the answer. This could be just a wake up call of course but for now Eberle won't play with Tavares at even strength or on the power play.