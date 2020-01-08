Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Ends goal drought Tuesday
Eberle scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.
With the Isles on the forecheck midway through the first period, Eberle was the recipient of a bad giveaway as he skated through the slot and he wired the puck past MacKenzie Blackwood. It was Eberle's first goal in nearly a month, ending a 10-game drought, and on the season he has a disappointing 18 points through 32 contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Draws assists in home loss•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two helpers in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Buries first pair of goals•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Line changes•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Yet to score this season•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.