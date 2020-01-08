Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Ends goal drought Tuesday

Eberle scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

With the Isles on the forecheck midway through the first period, Eberle was the recipient of a bad giveaway as he skated through the slot and he wired the puck past MacKenzie Blackwood. It was Eberle's first goal in nearly a month, ending a 10-game drought, and on the season he has a disappointing 18 points through 32 contests.