Eberle scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over Washington. He also had four shots and a season-best plus-4 rating.

Eberle put together his first three-point game of the season. He got the Islanders on the board 5:02 into the first period, burying a backdoor feed from Leo Komarov, then he made it a 6-3 game midway through the middle frame on a 2-on-1 rush with Mathew Barzal. Eberle also drew an assist on one of Barzal's three goals. The 30-year-old Eberle is enjoying a fine all-around season for the Islanders, tying for the team goal-scoring lead (13) while producing a career-best plus/minus (plus-10).