Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Exits late in third period
Eberle suffered an undisclosed injury late in the third period of Monday's game against the Penguins, Cory Wright of NewYorkIslanders.com reports.
A shootout was needed to decide Monday's contest, but Eberle never came back onto the ice after leaving at the 1:05 mark in the third period. The specificity and severity of the injury remains unclear ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knights.
