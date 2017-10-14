Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Feels ready to return

Eberle (undisclosed) declared himself ready to play in Saturday's road game against the Sharks. "It felt good during morning skate," he said. "I'm ready to go and excited to get back."

Look for Eberle, who was shaken up after a hard hit in Thursday's practice, to reprise his role on the top line and first power-play unit, skating with the likes of Anders Lee and John Tavares. Eberle has set up two goals through the first four games, but his defense could use some patchwork as evidenced by his minus-3 rating in the early going.