Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Finds scoresheet in return

In his return to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury, Eberle scored a goal to help the Islanders defeat the Blues 4-3 on Saturday.

Eberle's eighth goal of the season came midway through the third period and tied the game at two. The 28-year-old winger is now up to 18 points in 36 games but with just a single multi-goal game under his belt thus far in 2018-19, Eberle's owners will be hoping that he picks up the pace moving forward.