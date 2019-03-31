Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Fourth goal in last four games
Eberle scored his 18th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
It's Eberle's fourth goal in his last four games. This season may be otherwise forgettable, but he does seem to be heating up. He has five points in his last four games. Eberle might help off the wire.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but forgettable season•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores first goal of new month•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...