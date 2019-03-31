Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Fourth goal in last four games

Eberle scored his 18th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

It's Eberle's fourth goal in his last four games. This season may be otherwise forgettable, but he does seem to be heating up. He has five points in his last four games. Eberle might help off the wire.

