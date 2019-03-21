Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Game-time call

Eberle (upper body) is a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Habs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

If Eberle is given the all-clear, he figures to slot into a top-six role for the Isles and would like bump Matt Martin or Cal Clutterbuck from the lineup. Regardless of his availability versus Montreal, the 28-year-old Eberle is poised to miss the 40-point mark for just the second time in his NHL career.