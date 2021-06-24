Eberle scored a goal and produced a team-leading five shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Eberle weaved his way into the slot and muscled a backhander past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 2-1 with 5:38 left in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for Eberle and the first of three straight by the Islanders. The 31-year-old has been streaky throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, enduring three different goal droughts of three games or more, and Wednesday's tally was his first of the series.