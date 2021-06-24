Eberle scored a goal and produced a team-leading five shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6 on Wednesday.
Eberle weaved his way into the slot and muscled a backhander past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 2-1 with 5:38 left in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the postseason for Eberle and the first of three straight by the Islanders. The 31-year-old has been streaky throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, enduring three different goal droughts of three games or more, and Wednesday's tally was his first of the series.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Pots first goal of series•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nabs helper Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Slides two assists•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Sends Game 5 into overtime•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Chips in with insurance snipe•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: One goal in last 11 games•