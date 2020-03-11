Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Gets goal Tuesday
Eberle scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Eberle reached the 40-point mark in just 58 games this season. He's added 136 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 11 power-play points while skating in a top-six role for the Islanders.
More News
