Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Gets green light to return

Eberle (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against the Penguins.

Look for Eberle to reprise his role in the top six and on the No.3 power-play unit following a one-game absence. He's collected 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) through 64 games in his debut season with the Isles.

