Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Good to go

Eberle (upper body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Bruins, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The 28-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on the Islanders' top line and first power-play unit against Montreal.