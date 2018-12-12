Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Good to go
Eberle (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against Vegas, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Eberle left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins late in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 28-year-old winger has struggled recently, going scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in his last four appearances, so he'll be looking to find his scoring touch against the Golden Knights.
