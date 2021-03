Eberle scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday night.

He very opportunistically jumped on a rebound in the slot and pounded it home to put the Isles up 4-1 in the third. Eberle has nine goals and 14 points in 23 games this season, but his game is pretty inconsistent. Great outing, but Eberle is a tough activation if he runs cold for a few games at a time.