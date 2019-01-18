Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Heating up

Eberle recorded a power-play goal, an assist and a team-high four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Eberle's enjoying a nice stretch, having racked up five goals and five assists in his past 11 games. This hot streak has been a long time coming for Edmonton's 2008 first-rounder, who's only on pace to finish around the 40-point mark after posting 59 points in his first season with New York.