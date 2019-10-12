Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Helps out on man advantage

Eberle generated a pair of power-play assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eberle had the secondary assist on tallies by Brock Nelson and Johnny Boychuk. It's been a rough start to the year for the 29-year-old winger, who had gone pointless in the first three games of the year before the two-point burst Friday. He should see plenty of scoring opportunities as long as he remains on the top line.