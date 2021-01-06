Eberle could be fighting for his spot on the team this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Eberle is only in the second year of a five-year $27.5 million contract but is still not firmly entrenched as a top-six forward for the Islanders. If Eberle were to have another subpar season, especially one where he has golden scoring chances but is unable to bury them, he could find himself left unprotected in the expansion draft for the Kraken this summer. Truth is, with the Islanders likely to remain in a salary cap crunch after the season, Eberle is likely to be left unprotected under most circumstances as the team will have to shed salary from some place. it doesn't help Eberle's prospects that his linemate, Matthew Barzal is a current holdout but Eberle is still expected to open the season on the top line with Lee and either Barzal, assuming he is signed, or Jean-Gabriel Pageau.