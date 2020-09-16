Eberle scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 5. He also had two shots and three hits.

Eberle converted a perfect 2-on-1 feed from Anders Lee at 12:30 of the second overtime to deliver the win and push the series to a sixth game. It was Eberle's first point since the series opener, when he had a goal and assist with five shots. The veteran winger has produced five goals and 14 points through 21 games.