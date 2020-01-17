Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Leaves game early

Eberle was forced to leave the game Thursday after taking a cross-check that landed him face-first into the goalpost, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

While there hasn't been an update as to the condition of Eberle, he could barely stand on his skates and wobbled off the ice. The injury would seem to be a concussion although we will wait for the Islanders to declare it as such. This would come at an unfortunate time for Eberle as he was just starting to heat up with three goals in his last four games.