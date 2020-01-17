Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Leaves game early
Eberle was forced to leave the game Thursday after taking a cross-check that landed him face-first into the goalpost, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
While there hasn't been an update as to the condition of Eberle, he could barely stand on his skates and wobbled off the ice. The injury would seem to be a concussion although we will wait for the Islanders to declare it as such. This would come at an unfortunate time for Eberle as he was just starting to heat up with three goals in his last four games.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two points in lopsided loss•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Ends goal drought Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Draws assists in home loss•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two helpers in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Buries first pair of goals•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Line changes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.