Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Leaves practice early, likely to play

Eberle departed practice early Thursday due to some soreness relating to Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, but he is still expected to play in Friday's rematch versus Montreal, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.

Eberle appears to be in good position to remain in the lineup for Friday's matchup, but more information on his status should surface at morning skate -- assuming the Isles hold one. The 27-year-old winger takes a three-game winning streak into Friday's contest, owning two goals and an assist over that span.