Eberle scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, during Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 30-year-old was nearly invisible in Game 1, failing to even record a shot on goal, but Eberle woke up in impressive fashion Tuesday. That kind of inconsistency has been the story of his career, but Eberle will try to carry some momentum into Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon as the Isles go for a series sweep.