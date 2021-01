Eberle scored twice, including a power-play goal, and added four shots with two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

After going scoreless in his first three games, Eberle finally found the net with a breakaway goal late in the first period and a power-play tally early in the third. The 30-year-old winger, a six-time 20-goal scorer, dipped to 16 last year, his lowest total since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.