Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Line changes
Eberle was practicing on the third-line Tuesday with Leo Komarov and Michael Dal Colle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz didn't mention any names but was obviously upset at several players after losing 3-0 to the Ducks on Monday. Trotz called these players "passengers" and stated he would meet with them before the Isles play again Wednesday versus the Kings. Eberle has had a multitude of scoring chances since returning from an ankle injury but has yet to light the lamp the season. His stay on the third-line should be short-lived as this is not what the Islanders are paying him for but he may need to produce first before being moved back to a scoring line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.