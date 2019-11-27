Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Line changes

Eberle was practicing on the third-line Tuesday with Leo Komarov and Michael Dal Colle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz didn't mention any names but was obviously upset at several players after losing 3-0 to the Ducks on Monday. Trotz called these players "passengers" and stated he would meet with them before the Isles play again Wednesday versus the Kings. Eberle has had a multitude of scoring chances since returning from an ankle injury but has yet to light the lamp the season. His stay on the third-line should be short-lived as this is not what the Islanders are paying him for but he may need to produce first before being moved back to a scoring line.