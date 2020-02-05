Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Logs pair of assists
Eberle had two assists and three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.
Eberle set up Anthony Beauvillier's first of two goals that opened the scoring 90 seconds into the game, then he assisted on Mathew Barzal's game-tying, power-play goal late in regulation. Eberle has eight goals and 27 points through 41 games this year, putting him at risk of missing the 20-goal plateau for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
