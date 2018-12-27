Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Misses practice with stiffness
Eberle was omitted from practice Thursday since he's dealing with stiffness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It sounds like Eberle was held off the ice for precautionary reasons, but the Islanders weren't able to provide an official update on the veteran winger. He's unofficially questionable for Friday's home game against the Senators.
