Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets pair of goals Sunday
Eberle scored twice in Sunday's win over the Avalanche.
Eberle has developed chemistry with Mathew Barzal on the second line and is now up to four goals and 11 points in 14 games. The 27-year-old is off to a very strong start and appears destined for a strong campaign after posting his lowest full-season goal total in five years last season. The new change of scenery is working out nicely and he's seeing plenty of minutes both at even strength and on the power play. Keep him rolling.
