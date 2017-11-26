Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets third winner of season

Eberle scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Senators.

He already has three GWG in just 23 games. Eberle is chugging along at about a 60-point pace, so the move to the island seems to be helping his game.

