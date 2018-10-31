Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets two goals
Eberle scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.
This might've been the breakout game Eberle needed to get his season on track. After scoring 20-plus goals in five straight seasons, the veteran winger had just one in his first 10 games this year.
