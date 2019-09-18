Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets tying goal
Eberle scored his first goal of the preseason Tuesday as the Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 in overtime.
Eberle may be the key to any success the Islanders have this season as they are looking for goal scoring and Eberle seemed to find his missing scoring touch in the postseason last year. Eberle was a free agent but elected to come back to the Isles with a five-year $27.5 million contract. He is expected to play on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee, but that will only last if he produces, something that hasn't always occurred in his first couple of seasons with the Islanders.
